Fit-again Andy Cannon earmarked to fight for Portsmouth number 10 role

Andy Cannon has been earmarked to challenge for Pompey’s number 10 role after entering the promotion run-in.

The fit-again midfielder emerged unscathed during a reserve-team comeback at Fulham on Tuesday afternoon.

Andy Cannon made his long-awaited comeback for Pompey's reserves at Fulham on Tuesday. Picture: Joe Pepler

Operating as a number 10 behind lone striker Louis Dennis, the January transfer recruit featured for 70 minutes before withdrawn in the Blues’ 1-0 victory.

Reserve boss Jake Wigley had been requested by Kenny Jackett to blood Cannon in the role, as potential first-team involvement is assessed.

Presently Brett Pitman is excelling in that position, with four goals in five matches.

But Wigley believes Cannon has demonstrated he can also be an option during the final six matches of the push for the Championship.

He said: ‘It was an important game for Andy Cannon – and Bryn Morris, who also played.

‘Andy got 70 minutes under his belt, which was always planned. In his first game back following such a long lay-off, it was thought 90 minutes would be a little too much, so we eased him back into it

‘He was in the number 10 role and we just asked him to get on the ball and join in with Louis Dennis, who played up top as a centre-forward.

‘The manager wanted to see him play there – and I think Andy can play in any of the three (attacking) midfield roles.

‘The main thing for Andy was to get through unscathed, with no injuries and feeling good within his body.

‘Afterwards he was fine. He felt a little bit stiff and that’s only natural following a first competitive outing in such a long time. There are no problems injury-wise with any of the boys.

‘When he’s available for selection will be a question the manager has with the physio, but I think maybe in the next week or so we might see him on the team sheet.’