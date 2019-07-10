Have your say

Five of Pompey’s summer signings start in the first pre-season friendly of the summer against UCD.

Luke Bolton, Sean Raggett, Paul Downing, Ross McCrorie and Ellis Harrison are all named in Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up to face the League of Ireland premier division outfit.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lowe starts for the Blues amid Championship interest from Millwall and Wigan this summer.

There’s also a place from the outset for Louis Dennis, who’s caught the eye in training after making only eight appearances last season.

The former Bromley man starts in the No10 role, with Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans both among the substitutes’ bench.

However, there’s no place in the squad for Oli Hawkins, who’s picked up a back injury during training.

Pompey: MacGillilvray, Bolton, Downing, Raggett, Brown, Naylor, McCrorie, Lowe, Dennis, Curtis, Harrison.

Substitutes: Bass, Walkes, Burgess, Casey, Haunstrup, Morris, Close, Evans, Cannon, Pitman, Hancott