Have your say

Pompey Academy reached round two of the FA Youth Cup courtesy of a 5-1 win over Hereford at Fratton Park yesterday.

The Blues’ young guns cruised to victory in the first round encounter thanks to Alfie Stanley’s double along with strikes from Harry Anderson, Harrison Brook and Seok Jae Lee.

Mark Kelly’s side led 2-0 at the break after Anderson’s opener on nine minutes and Stanley’s effort eight minutes before the break.

Brook added a third just after the hour before Stanley bagged his second and Pompey’s fourth on 63 minutes.

Hereford pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time but substitute Seok Jae Lee rounded off the scoring five minutes from time.

Pompey will now be hoping to at least match the run they had in the competition last season.

The young guns bowed out in the third round following a 3-2 defeat at eventual winners Liverpool.