Five wingers Portsmouth should look at if Wigan and Millwall target Jamal Lowe departs

Pompey could have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Jamal Lowe this summer.

After finishing as last season’s 17-goal top scorer, Wigan and Millwall are in pursuit, with both clubs having bids of £1.5m rebuffed.

Lowe has admitted he wants to test himself in the Championship and may feel it’s the right time to make the step up after the Blues missed out on League One promotion.

The likes of Leeds, Cardiff and West Brom have all been linked with the former Hampton & Richmond Borough ace in the past.

Should he depart Fratton Park, it’d leave a significant void to fill on the right wing and Kenny Jackett would have to find a suitable replacement.

Here are five players the Pompey boss could look to sign...

From left to right: Luke Thomas, Joe Newell and Marcus Harness

Joe Newell

The 26-year-old is a free agent after turning down a new deal at Rotherham.

Newell spent four seasons at the New York Stadium having joined from Peterborough in 2015 and played under Jackett during his short spell in charge in 2015.

Three of those campaigns were in the Championship, while he helped the Millers secure promotion from League One via the play-off final in 2018.

Last term, Newell made 32 appearances for the Millers as they were relegated from the second tier.

Doncaster are reportedly leading the way for the Tamworth-born ace.

Marcus Harness

Pompey would receive a substantial fee for Lowe if they decided to sell – and could reinvest in another upcoming talent.

Having made his debut for Burton aged 17, the wide man has continued his flourishing progress at the Pirelli Stadium.

Last campaign, he became a regular start for in Nigel Clough’s side, finishing with six goals and five assists in 39 appearances.

That included a hat-trick in the Brewers’ 4-0 victory over Rochdale.

The 23-year-old has a year remaining on his contract but Burton could be tempted to sell should they receive the right offer.

Jordan Clark

After helping Accrington to a 14th-place finish in League One, the club option to extend Clarke’s deal by 12 months.

The 25-year-old was named Stanley’s player of the season after scoring nine times and created six in 53 appearances.

Having started his career in the Championship at Barnsley, Clark will no doubt want to get back to playing at that level in the future.

He’s another who would command a sizeable fee, though, as he’s regarded as Accrington’s prized asset.

Luke Thomas

Although supporters would rather see permanent arrivals this summer, loanees who make an impact can still be a viable option.

Thomas spent last term at Coventry City in League One from Derby and enjoyed success.

In his breakthrough Football League campaign, he recorded four goals and four assists in 44 outings.

After Pompey's 2-1 win over the Sky Blues in April, Jackett talked highly of the youngster’s performance.

It’s likely Derby will want to get the 20-year-old back out on loan next term to continue his encouraging development and Pompey would be a step up.

Tariqe Fosu

The 23-year-old looks set to depart Charlton, although he’s been offered a new deal so a compensation fee would be required.

Pompey fans may remember Fosu causing all sorts of problems at Fratton Park in April 2018 when the Addicks clinched a comprehensive 1-0 victory.

Fosu slipped down the pecking order at the the Valley last season, not making a single appearance after March 30 as Lee Bowyer’s men went on to win the play-off final.

In 2017-18, however, the ex-Reading man finished with nine goals and four assists and has been linked with Rotherham, Oxford and Lincoln this summer.