'Five years of mediocre.com... Bang average Blues, I'm afraid' - how Portsmouth fans have reacted to goalless draw against Wycombe
Pompey fans on social media couldn’t hide their disappointment as the Blues could only draw with Wycombe at Fratton Park today.
On another frustrating day for Danny Cowley’s side, Pompey were unable to close the gap on the play-offs, despite others above them also dropping points.
A third game in a row without a goal cost them dearly against the Chairboys – and the supporters let their feelings known on Twitter as they took stock of another disappointing result when only wins will do.
Here’s a selection of the views shared...
@scottpompey: Bang average blues I’m afraid, a lot of ripping up needed in the summer imo, we’re miles off looking like a side that can challenge for promotion, dare I say it we’ve gone backwards.
@John_Ferrett: When you're blaming referees for the failure to score a goal in 270 minutes of football you really are clutching at straws.
@spenaldo73: 5 years of mediocre.com
@chrismpowers: ‘Fast, attacking football’. One shot on target in three games.
I want to report Danny Cowley to trading standards.
@FrattonFaithful: A better second half but ultimately when it comes to the better opposition, this Pompey side are as impotent as a 100-year-old man.
@MikeTattooed: How depressing. Brighton & Scum in the prem. Bournemouth about 2 go back 2 the pre & sorry Pompey still a struggling mid table league 1 team. It’s depressing, even after a good run we are still miles off the others on the south coast (history aside).
@1richiebarnes: 4 teams directly above us draw and we can’t take advantage, again..!
@Sasha_PFC: League one forever?