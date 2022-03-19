On another frustrating day for Danny Cowley’s side, Pompey were unable to close the gap on the play-offs, despite others above them also dropping points.

A third game in a row without a goal cost them dearly against the Chairboys – and the supporters let their feelings known on Twitter as they took stock of another disappointing result when only wins will do.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@scottpompey: Bang average blues I’m afraid, a lot of ripping up needed in the summer imo, we’re miles off looking like a side that can challenge for promotion, dare I say it we’ve gone backwards.

@John_Ferrett: When you're blaming referees for the failure to score a goal in 270 minutes of football you really are clutching at straws.

@spenaldo73: 5 years of mediocre.com

@chrismpowers: ‘Fast, attacking football’. One shot on target in three games.

George Hirst is held up by Wycombe defender Ryan Tafazolli during today's game

I want to report Danny Cowley to trading standards.

@FrattonFaithful: A better second half but ultimately when it comes to the better opposition, this Pompey side are as impotent as a 100-year-old man.

@MikeTattooed: How depressing. Brighton & Scum in the prem. Bournemouth about 2 go back 2 the pre & sorry Pompey still a struggling mid table league 1 team. It’s depressing, even after a good run we are still miles off the others on the south coast (history aside).

@1richiebarnes: 4 teams directly above us draw and we can’t take advantage, again..!