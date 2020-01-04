Fleetwood 0 Portsmouth 2 - LIVE updates of the FA Cup tie as James Bolton and John Marquis put Blues in control Pompey take on Fleetwood in the FA Cup. Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s trip to Fleetwood in the FA Cup third round. Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest match action... Fleetwood 0-0 Portsmouth: first-half pictures and pre-match build-up Birmingham loanee Steve Seddon handed Portsmouth FA Cup debut at Fleetwood