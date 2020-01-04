Goal celebration by James Bolton of Portsmouth, 0-1, during the The FA Cup match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at the Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England on 4 January 2020.

Fleetwood 1-2 Portsmouth picture gallery as Blues progress to FA Cup fourth round

Check out our pictures from Pompey’s FA Cup third-round win at Fleetwood.

The Blues progressed to the fourth round thanks to a 2-1 victory, with James Bolton (66 minutes) and John Marquis (71) on the mark for the visitors. Conor McAleny (90) scored a late consolation for the hosts.

