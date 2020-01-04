The Blues progressed to the fourth round thanks to a 2-1 victory, with James Bolton (66 minutes) and John Marquis (71) on the mark for the visitors. Conor McAleny (90) scored a late consolation for the hosts.

Paul Downing comes off the team bus

John Marquis signs autographs

Pre-match team talk

Fans in the stands

