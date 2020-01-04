Pompey booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over League One rivals at Highbury Stadium.

Second-half goals from James Bolton and John Marquis put the Blues firmly in control of their third-round meeting with the Cod Army.

And although Conor McAleny gave the home side some hope with a last-gasp effort, it was the Blues who progressed to the next round.

Here's what those closest to the action had to say about the victory…

Kenny Jackett

I felt in the first half we played well, had a lot of chances and I was slightly frustrated at half-time that it was 0-0 because I did think we had the opportunities and wanted to be able to score while on top.

Christian Burgess, left, congratulates James Bolton on his opener against Fleetwood Picture: Paul Thompson

I am pleased to say we continued in the second half, with two goals from set-pieces.

James Bolton has been getting in there very well of late and I’m delighted for him to get his first goal, then John grabbed a goalscorer’s goal on the far post when he bundled it in.

There were some hairy moments at the end when they scored in injury time, but I’m pleased for the players, they worked hard enough to get through.

It was a tight game and two good teams, in terms of League One standard. Fleetwood have an excellent home record and going well in the league as well.

James Bolton

I thought that we played well. In the first half, we looked good on the counter and dug in defensively.

This isn’t an easy place to come, they’re a good side and we’re pleased with the win

We were gutted that they scored at the end because a clean sheet would have been lovely.

It wasn’t to be but we’re through to the next round.

Neil Allen – the News’ chief sports writer

There was no sign of Pompey’s much-talked-about away woes as they marched into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A 2-1 win at Fleetwood ensures Kenny Jackett’s are in Monday’s draw - and deservedly so.

Steve Seddon impressed on his debut and James Bolton and John Marquis struck in the second half to separate the sides.

Now Pompey await their fate.

Will Rooney – Pompey writer

This won't go down as a memorable win in the history books, nor will it be vividly remembered by the 525 members of the travelling Fratton faithful.

But what could come may just do that.

Pompey are into the FA Cup fourth round and a chance to draw one of the big boys

And how the Blues faithful wish a trip to Anfield, the Ethihad or Old Trafford will be on the cards.