Come kick-off, 91 days will have passed since that 1-0 defeat to Accrington on the final day of last season at Fratton Park.

And since then 23 senior players will have either left or arrived at PO4 as Danny Cowley continues his Blues overhaul.

At present, 10 of that number have been new signings.

But how many of those are expected to start against the Cod Army, while how many remain from the team that lost to Accy and hence missed out on a play-off place last term?

Here’s our Pompey writer Jordan Cross’ answer to that very question….

1. Alex Bass - goalkeeper A steady pair of hands in pre-season and Gavin Bazunu's recovery from injury means he's likely to get the starting spot in goal.

2. Kieron Freeman - Right-back Definitely appears to be the favoured right-back choice in front of Callum Johnson.

3. Sean Raggett - Centre-back A certain starter on the right side of defence with Pompey short of central options.

4. Clark Robertson - Centre-back Has been a standout performer in pre-season with his strength and calmness on the ball. Big hopes for the campaign ahead.