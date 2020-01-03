Have your say

Kenny Jackett has indicated he is likely to freshen up his starting XI against Fleetwood – and that is likely to mean a debut for new boy Steve Seddon.

The Pompey boss doesn’t envisage wholesale changes, however, as his side bid to make it to the last 32 of the famous, old competition.

Ross McCrorie is out until at least the middle of the month with the hamstring injury he picked up against Ipswich before Christmas.

Jack Whatmough (knee), Lee Brown (Achilles), Ryan Williams (groin), Brandon Haunstrup (knee) and Bryn Morris (abdomen) have also been unavailable for selection.

Jackett has to decide whether to continue with Alex Bass in goal after Craig MacGillivray was surprisingly dropped at Gillingham

Meanwhile, Fleetwood will be without both Peter Clarke and Ash Hunter after they agreed moves away from Highbury Stadium.

Veteran defender Clarke was replaced Ashley Eastham for the 1-1 draw against Sunderland, as he agreed a switch to Tranmere.

And Hunter has departed the Cod Army after sealing a loan move to League Two Salford City, in a deal to gain experience.

Burnley have recalled defender Jimmy Dunne from his loan stay, while Fleetwood have lost Jordan Rossiter to injury.

They can call on some serious firepower, however, in the shape of Ched Evans and 17-goal striker Paddy Madden.