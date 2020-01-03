Have your say

Pompey turn their attention to the FA Cup and the long trip to the Highbury Stadium for the third-round clash against Joey Barton’s side.

Here’s all the key information you need to know heading into the clash…

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett has indicated he is likely to freshen up his starting XI against Fleetwood – and that is likely to mean a debut for new boy Steve Seddon.

The Pompey boss doesn’t envisage wholesale changes, however, as his side bid to make it to the last 32 of the famous, old competition.

Ross McCrorie is out until at least the middle of the month with the hamstring injury he picked up against Ipswich before Christmas.

Ched Evans celebrates scoring against Sunderland. Picture: Kevin Barnes/CameraSport

Jack Whatmough (knee), Lee Brown (Achilles), Ryan Williams (groin), Brandon Haunstrup (knee) and Bryn Morris (abdomen) have also been unavailable for selection.

Jackett has to decide whether to continue with Alex Bass in goal after Craig MacGillivray was surprisingly dropped at Gillingham

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Steve Seddon, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness, Andy Cannon, Gareth Evans, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Oli Hawkins, Anton Walkes, Ronan Curtis, Brett Pitman, Ellis Harrison.

Fleetwood team news

Fleetwood will be without both Peter Clarke and Ash Hunter after they agreed moves away from Highbury Stadium.

Veteran defender Clarke was replaced Ashley Eastham for the 1-1 draw against Sunderland, as he agreed a switch to Tranmere.

And Hunter has departed the Cod Army after sealing a loan move to League Two Salford City, in a deal to gain experience.

Burnley have recalled defender Jimmy Dunne from his loan stay, while Fleetwood have lost Jordan Rossiter to injury.

They can call on some serious firepower, however, in the shape of Ched Evans and 17-goal striker Paddy Madden.

Likely line-up: Alex Cairns, Lewis Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Harry Souttar, Wes Burns, Kyle Dempsey, Paul Coutts, Josh Morris Danny Andrew, Ched Evans, Paddy Madden. Subs: Will Crellin, Conor McAleny, James Hill, Gerard Garner, Jack Sowerby, Harrison Biggins, Harvey Saunders.

Match odds

Pompey: 2/1

1-0 9/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 25/1

Fleetwood 8/11

1-0 15/2, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 25/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 10/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 11/1, 3-3 45/1

Referee

Marc Edwards (Tyne and Wear)

Head to head

Pompey

P32 W16 D9 L7

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis (11)

Most appearances: Ben Close (31)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

Fleetwood

P29 W14 D7 L8

Top scorer: Paddy Madden 17

Most appearances: Danny Andrew & Wes Burns (28)

Most assists: Wes Burns and Lewis Coyle (five)

Form guide

Pompey

D 1-1 (A) Gillingham

L 3-1 (A) MK Dons

W 2-0 (H) Wycombe League One

W 1-0 (H) Ipswich League One

L 4-1 (A) Accrington League One

Fleetwood

D 1-1 (H) Sunderland

D 0-0 (H) Bristol Rovers

W 3-1 (A) Rochdale

D 2-2 (A) Rotherham

D 1-1 (H) Gillingham

Other FA Cup fixtures

Saturday (12.31pm) Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town, Millwallv Newport County, Rochdale v Newcastle United, Rotherham United v Hull City, Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers, Burnley v Peterborough United Saturday (3.01pm) Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City v Carlisle United, Fulham v Aston Villa, Oxford United v Hartlepool United, Southampton v Huddersfield Town, Brentford v Stoke City, Preston North End v Norwich City, Reading v Blackpool, Watford v Tranmere Rovers Saturday (5.31pm) AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town, Leicester City v Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United, Manchester City v Port Vale Sunday (2.01pm), Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley, Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City, Sheffield United v AFC Fylde, Bristol Rovers v Coventry City, Burton Albion v Northampton Town, Crystal Palace v Derby County (4.01pm), Liverpool v Everton (6.16pm) Gillingham v West Ham United, Monday (7.56pm) Arsenal v Leeds.