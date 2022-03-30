Pompey are currently in the midst of a two-and-a-half week break at a critical point in their campaign.

Hopes of a top-six finish were lifted by six wins in seven through February and the start of this month.

But three games without a win - or a goal - saw those ambitions take a hit before the halt to Pompey’s programme for the international break.

The challenge got tougher with the gap to the top six extended to 10 points, following games being played at the weekend.

Cowley is clear the situation his players are facing is far from ideal, with it already proving a stop-start season for the Blues.

Pompey have not responded well to the campaign being paused for international breaks or the Covid pandemic this term.

Danny Cowley

But it’s the intensity of what comes next which is the main cause for concern for the head coach - with a relentless period of eight games in 25 days to follow.

That is going to place obvious strain on the squad, with Cowley currently having a squad of 15 senior outfield players to call upon.

Cowley said: ‘It’s not ideal for us when we still have eight games to go in what is still a very short space of time.

‘We now, because of the international break and quirk in the fixtures, have this two-and-a-half week break.

‘It’s not ideal and it’s symptomatic of our season and so much going against us.

‘The fact the quirk in the fixture list has added to our challenges, I suppose that was to be expected.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron