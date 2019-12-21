Andy Cannon has been handed his first Pompey league start in three months.

It had been three months to the day when the midfielder lined-up at Wycombe – yet he was given a recall in this afternoon’s visit of Ipswich.

The former Rochdale man is among three changes to the side which lost so abjectly at Accrington last weekend.

While Burgess is back from a one-match suspension, Ryan Williams also returns for the clash against a side placed second in League One.

Dropping out are Marcus Harness, James Bolton and John Marquis, who all move to the bench.

In the accompanying reshuffle, Tom Naylor comes back into midfield, while Ross McCrorie is at right-back.

Elsewhere, there is no place for Oli Hawkins in the squad, despite being available following the birth of his son.

Pompey: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Burgess, Walkes, Close, Naylor, Williams, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Pitman, Evans, Downing, Marquis, Harness, Bolton.