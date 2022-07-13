The former Wimbledon and Reading defender played nearly an hour of Tuesday’s pre-season friendly at Bristol City.

Thomas replaced Clark Robertson on 69 minutes as manager Danny Cowley rang the changes for a game that was played over 120 minutes and finished goalless,

In doing so, the centre-back became the eighth out-of-contract player to be given a chance to impress in a Blues shirt – a figure that does not include the four City youngsters who played for Pompey in the latter stages of the fixture at the Robins High Performance Centre.

Former Liverpool and Derby centre-back Andre Wisdom and Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee are among those Cowley has turned to as he looks to bolster his ranks during the current transfer window.

Yet no Fratton Park deals have materialised for any triallists to date, with Celtic youngster Jonathan Afolabi – who joined the Blues for a warm-weather training camp in Spain last week – the latest to depart without an agreement being reached.

A chance to look at £13.5m former Everton, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City forward Oumar Niasse also failed to materialise.

Twenty-six-year-old Thomas featured against the Robins in the absence of Sean Raggett, who has been nursing a back injury.

Terell Thomas played for Pompey in their behind-closed-doors friendly against Bristol City on Tuesday Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

He’s available on a free transfer following his release by Reading at the end of last season, after he joined the Royals on a short-term deal in March.

The centre-back made two appearances for Paul Ince’s side as they secured their Championship status for another year.

Thomas joined Reading after having his contract at Crewe terminated by mutual consent in January – just six months after joining the club.

In the three years prior to his move to the Railwaymen, the Saint Lucia international featured 90 times for AFC Wimbledon.