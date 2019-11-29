Have your say

He was once a resident of Altrincham – but Kenny Jackett doesn’t want his former neighbours to remember him fondly come Saturday evening.

The Blues will face non-league opposition in successive FA Cup rounds when the Robins visit Fratton Park this weekend.

Having already disposed of Harrogate Town on their artificial pitch, Pompey now host a National League North outfit.

Jackett has history with Altrincham, having lived in Timperley, a village within the Manchester town, during 2007.

At the time working as under-23s boss with Manchester City, he stayed for seven months before installed as Millwall’s manager.

Ironically, Jackett’s maiden game in charge was an FA Cup first-round trip to Altrincham, the town where he was still residing.

It was a fixture safely negotiated, albeit Millwall fighting back from a 1-0 half-time deficit to triumph 2-1.

And, 12 years later, he once again encounters the club from his ex-home town.

Jackett told The News: ‘Altrincham is a nice place. I used to live in Timperley, which is a village in Altrincham.

‘For a season I worked with Stuart Pearce at Manchester City, I was number three with my role involving taking the under-23s

‘At the time they had Stuart, Steve Wigley and Derek Fazackerley in the first-team, while I was doing the under-23s.

‘Then when I got the Millwall job, my first game was Altrincham away in the FA Cup three days later. I was still living there at the time, half a mile from the ground.

‘I travelled from Millwall to Altrincham on the coach that day, we trained on the way up.

'We won 2-1 and Alan Dunne scored a penalty, with Will Hoskins getting the other.’

Altrincham are unbeaten in 10 matches and have won the last four to head to the south coast in fine form.

And Jackett has been picking the brains of others to get the low down on the 15th-placed side.

He added: ‘We have done our research. A good friend of mine, Russell Slade, is manager of Hereford and they played them a few weeks ago.

‘Hereford lost 5-1, but some people at that level will always help you.’