Marcus Harness weighed up his status as Jamal Lowe’s successor and vowed: I’m here to be myself.

The winger believes he can emerge from the shadow of Lowe’s summer departure to Wigan and make a big impact in his own right at Pompey this season.

And Harness feels the faith of Kenny Jackett in his attacking talent can allow him thrive, following his £900,000 arrival from Burton Albion.

The 23-year-old produced a promising home bow in Tuesday's 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham at Fratton Park.

Harness is relaxed over filling the hole left by Pompey’s top scorer last term - and motivated by the opportunity it presents him.

He said: ‘I’m not really thinking about that (replacing Lowe).

Marcus Harness shone against Birmingham on Tuesday night. Photo by Robin Jones.

‘I’m here to be myself and I’m not trying to be anyone else or play up to what he did last season.

‘I’m just here to be myself and the gaffer feels I’m fit to be here and play in that position.

‘It’s down to me now to repay that faith and show I should be here to score some goals and get some assists.

‘There’s a bit of pressure but I don’t really think of it that way (he’s here to replace Lowe).

‘As long as I do what I know I can do I should be scoring quite a bit.

‘It’s just exciting to be here, it’s a massive opportunity and I’m excited to be here every, single game.

‘It’s good to know that the manager knows what I can do and he’s going to give me the platform to be myself.

‘It’s a nice feeling to play under a manager like that and I want to keep building on it.

‘I want to repay the faith he’s had bringing me here. It’s exciting and I’m ready to kick on now.

‘I just want to get on the ball and make things happen, and the manager gives you the freedom to do that.

‘It’s down to us then on the pitch to make things happen and get results.'

It's been a whirlwind period for Harness since his quick-fire move south was sealed three weeks ago.

He's loving life at Pompey, however, and is sure his maiden campaign at the club can be memorable.

Harness said: ‘It’s great. It’s such a nice city and I’m starting to get settled.

‘The lads have been great to me and I’m enjoying my football.

‘I think we’ve got a massive chance this season.

‘We were gutted after Saturday but there’s obviously 45 more games to play.

‘There’s such a strong squad and I don’t doubt we’ll be up there at the end of the season pushing on to where we need to be.’