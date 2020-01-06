Have your say

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild promised he’s out to make a Pompey impact - now.

The attacker today became the Blues’ second arrival of the January window as he arrived from National League Bromley for an undisclosed fee.

Hackett-Fairchild goes straight into contention for tomorrow’s EFL Trophy trip to Walsall after sealing a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Charlton man arrives after impressing in the National League this term, and is being viewed as a prospect with potential to make an impact in the medium term.

But Hackett-Fairchild dismissed that notion and told how he sees no reason why he can’t hit the ground running after an exciting move to Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘I feel I’m ready.

‘I’ve still got a lot to learn and there’s a lot of my game I can still improve on.

‘But, ultimately, I want to play football, so I’m going to be working as hard as I can to be picked and earn my shirt.

‘No-one is going to be happy to be waiting to play.

‘So I’m going to be working as hard as I can to earn my chance and then it’s down to the gaffer and staff who they pick on a match day.

‘But I’m going to do everything I can to hope that it can be me.’

Hackett-Fairchild has established himself as one of the brightest prospects the in non-league game as Bromley enjoy a strong season in the National League.

That’s after he dropped out of the Football League in the summer when leaving Championship-bound Charlton.

Taking the decision to drop down and play regular football has quickly paid off for the versatile forward.

He added: ‘There’s been a few whispers here and there but nothing concrete.

‘So I’ve been concentrating on my football and getting games.

‘Then in the last couple of days it’s really come about and stepped up.

‘I just wanted to get it done as soon as possible because it’s a massive club.

‘I’m ready to make this jump up and show people what I can do.

‘The gaffer and club have put their faith in me – and I need to repay them.’