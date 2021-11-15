Former Chelsea hope agrees Birmingham move after Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday pass up chance of doing deal

Summer Pompey triallist Renedi Masampu has joined Championship Birmingham.

By Jordan Cross
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:16 pm
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 5:01 pm

The left-back will link up with the club’s under-23 side, after an unsuccessful summer stay at Fratton Park and League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Masampu played in warm-up games against the likes of Luton Town, Chelsea under-23s and Bournemouth under-21s, before Danny Cowley decided against offering him a deal.

The 22-year-old turned out for Chelsea’s academy before dropping into non-league football with the likes of Met Police and Dulwich Hamlet.

But after impressing in PL2 games he’s now earned himself a stay at St Andrews.

Masampu told Birmingham’s official site: ‘I'm delighted to have signed.

To play for a big club like Birmingham City brings me a lot of joy and I look forward to the challenge ahead.

Renedi Masampu has joined Birmingham City after a summer trial at Pompey. Picture: Clive Howes - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

‘It's a great group - everyone has been extremely welcoming and kind.

‘I know what I have to do and I am determined to keep improving.’

