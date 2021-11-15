Former Chelsea hope agrees Birmingham move after Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday pass up chance of doing deal
Summer Pompey triallist Renedi Masampu has joined Championship Birmingham.
The left-back will link up with the club’s under-23 side, after an unsuccessful summer stay at Fratton Park and League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Masampu played in warm-up games against the likes of Luton Town, Chelsea under-23s and Bournemouth under-21s, before Danny Cowley decided against offering him a deal.
The 22-year-old turned out for Chelsea’s academy before dropping into non-league football with the likes of Met Police and Dulwich Hamlet.
But after impressing in PL2 games he’s now earned himself a stay at St Andrews.
Masampu told Birmingham’s official site: ‘I'm delighted to have signed.
To play for a big club like Birmingham City brings me a lot of joy and I look forward to the challenge ahead.
‘It's a great group - everyone has been extremely welcoming and kind.
‘I know what I have to do and I am determined to keep improving.’
