The left-back will link up with the club’s under-23 side, after an unsuccessful summer stay at Fratton Park and League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Masampu played in warm-up games against the likes of Luton Town, Chelsea under-23s and Bournemouth under-21s, before Danny Cowley decided against offering him a deal.

The 22-year-old turned out for Chelsea’s academy before dropping into non-league football with the likes of Met Police and Dulwich Hamlet.

But after impressing in PL2 games he’s now earned himself a stay at St Andrews.

Masampu told Birmingham’s official site: ‘I'm delighted to have signed.

To play for a big club like Birmingham City brings me a lot of joy and I look forward to the challenge ahead.

Renedi Masampu has joined Birmingham City after a summer trial at Pompey. Picture: Clive Howes - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

‘It's a great group - everyone has been extremely welcoming and kind.

‘I know what I have to do and I am determined to keep improving.’

