However, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man has not hidden allegiances with his promotion verdict.

The Blues currently sit seventh in the table after a run of four consecutive league draws have seen them drop out of the play-offs for the first time this season.

Despite an impressive start to the campaign, Danny Cowley’s men are now 14 points behind leaders Plymouth, albeit with two games in hand.

Waddle believes the Pilgrims will, ultimately, fall off the pace along with Ipswich – and insists Pompey should be ready to swoop if the opportunity presented itself.

‘Plymouth have surprised me,’ the 61-year-old told Yorkshire Live.

‘They fell away last year and I still think they will fall away again. I don't think they have got a big enough squad.

‘If Ipswich or Plymouth get two or three injuries, they are scrapping around looking for players. I expect Derby to go on a run and there is Portsmouth and Peterborough who are up there too.

‘But these teams are not blessed with outstanding numbers of players whereas Sheffield Wednesday have got a big squad. If Wednesday get one or two injuries, they have got players they can bring in."

Waddle featured 149 times for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring 15 goals over a four-year period between 1992 and 1996.

The Owls remain close to his heart and he’s adamant his former side will escape League One this term.

He added: ‘The title has to be a realistic target. Wednesday are well-equipped squad wise to get out of the league.

‘It is very difficult for Darren (Moore) because Sheffield Wednesday are a big fish in League One. Fans expect them to win every game.

‘They have got some players who have played in the Championship but a lot of them have played in League One and you have got to compete. Wednesday's expectations are always huge compared to most teams.

‘Ipswich and Derby probably have it too – the expectations among fans are that “We are ex-Premier League and we should be back there”.

