The man credited with helping the emergence of Asmir Begovic and development of former England international David James, has asked about the vacant keeper coach role at Fratton Park.

The News understands there’s been discussions between the 56-year-old and new head coach Danny Cowley over the position, as he shapes his backroom team.

It remains to be seen, however, if Cowley will opt to work with someone he’s familiar with or go for an option with the wealth of experience Coles offers.

The former England under-18 coach, of course, spent five years at Fratton Park after arriving under Harry Redknapp in 2005 and was at the club for the most successful spell in their modern history.

He eventually left as the club fell into financial crisis and was taken to West Ham by Avram Grant in 2010, where he aided the progress of England’s Rob Green.

After taking a role in Abu Dhabi, Coles returned to Fratton Park and worked for free under Guy Whittingham at the start of the community era.

He left after Richie Barker’s arrival, however, and later worked at Bristol City, Forest Green and most recently Bristol Rovers, with a stint with the international side operating with former Blues coach Ian Foster at under-18 level up until the start of the Covid lockdown.

David Coles on the Pompey bench in 2008. PICTURE:STEVE REID(084560-180)

Pompey have been without a goalkeeping coach since John Keeley left last month as part of Cowley’s coaching overhaul, before later reuniting with former Blues manager Paul Cook at Ipswich Town.

