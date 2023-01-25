Former Luton Town, Bristol City and Lincoln City midfielder has say after Portsmouth dismissal against Fleetwood

And the midfielder has praised the efforts his side put in to maintain Pompey’s resurgence under John Mousinho, in his absence.

The midfielder was given his marching orders by referee Anthony Backhouse during their 2-0 victory against the Cod Army on Tuesday evening.

After picking up his first yellow with an off-the-ball tussle with defender Brendan Wiredu on 63 minutes, the 26-year-old received his second booking just five minutes later for a handball on the half-way line.

This meant the Blues had to hold on with 10 men for the remaining 22 minutes, along with seven minutes of added time.

But his dismissal didn’t stop his side’s rise under Mousinho, with Joe Pigott adding a much-needed second strike on 82 minutes.

The triumph lifted Pompey up to 10th in League One and now sit six points off the play-off spots.

Following his early exit, Morrell issued his graduate to his team-mates and to the Fratton faithful, who made the near 600 mile midweek trip to Lancaster.

He posted on Twitter: ‘Great shift from the boys!

‘Hold my hands up for the red, could have cost us. Thanks to the fans who travelled.’

Following his return from the World Cup and a bout of illness over the festive period, Morrell has since returned to his best in recent games for the Blues

And that was something the Fratton faithful were keen to stress on Twitter, who have forgiven the midfielder for his lapse of judgement at the Highbury Stadium.

@gary_guinness replied to his apology with: ‘You'll come back stronger Joe, great shift these past 2 games, rest up and go again.’

That was followed by @markjroser73, who added: ‘Joe Joe Joe Joe why!! Just as in form but as we won, let you off. Superb two wins since the moooose has come in! Keep it going lads on to Saturday.’