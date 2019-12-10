Have your say

Former Pompey manager Jim Smith has passed away at the age of 79.

The man affectionately known as ‘The Bald Eagle’ oversaw the Blues from June 1991 until February 1995 after replacing caretaker boss Tony Barton.

He would lead Pompey to the 1992 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, where they memorably came within a whisker of beating Graeme Souness’ side at Highbury.

It was campaign which also saw the likes of talented youngsters Darren Anderton, Kit Symons, Andy Awford and Darryl Powell become first-team regulars.

The following campaign, his side missed out on promotion to the Premier League courtesy of goals scored, with West Ham pipping them.

Leicester City then defeated the Blues over a two-legged semi-final play-off.

Smith would later return as Harry Redknapp’s assistant, helping Pompey reach the top flight after winning the Division One title in 2002-03.

Smith, who also managed Birmingham, Oxford, QPR and Derby, passed away in Oxford this afternoon.