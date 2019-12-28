Former Pompey midfielder Stuart O’Keefe believes his in-form Gillingham side now fear no one in League One.

The Gills are gelling in ominous fashion as the Blues prepare to go to Priestfield on New Year’s Day.

Steve Evans side are now five games unbeaten after going to Ipswich and picking up a 0-0 draw on Boxing Day

It’s one loss in 10 in all competitions for O’Keefe’s side, as they show improving form and move up the table.

They’ve defeated Sunderland twice and thumped Doncaster 3-0 in the FA Cup in that time and are proving a powerful proposition on their own patch - winning their past six clashes there.

O’Keefe, who made 25 appearances at Fratton Park in the 2017-18 season, feels his team have the fire power to stand toe to toe with any opponent in League One.

He told Kent Online: ‘When there is a new manager in charge, like there was this season, and a high turnover in players, sometimes it takes a while to find your feet.

‘The boys need to understand the management and they need to understand us. I think we are trying to be a bit more settled now.

‘We know what we are, we know what we are good at and we are becoming a real hard team to play against. I think we can beat anyone in this league.

‘It has definitely picked up lately and it gives us confidence going into the second half of the season. We can outscore and beat anyone.

‘Consistency is a big thing to have in this league

‘If we can win our home games I don’t think we will be too far off it.

‘We need to build on our consistency. I think that is going to be key for us this season if we want to achieve anything.’

Stuart O'Keefe