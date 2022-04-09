The new Blues favourite believes the pair showed a glimpse of a potentially potent link-up in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Bolton.

After an even first half ended goalless, the Blues were quick out the traps after the interval and struck first through the ex-Sunderland man.

The 28-year-old stabbed home the ex-Burton winger’s impressive cutback, after he skipped past a challenge to recycle the ball.

Harness’ assist was his first to the ex-Millwall man since the latter’s arrival from the Stadium of Light

O’Brien believes it could be the start of a prolific partnership.

He said: ‘Marcus is one of those players where if you’re one-on-one with him, you’re in trouble.

‘He’s got speed, he’s quick, he can use both feet, he’s a very talent and good player.

Marcus Harness and Aiden O'Brien combined for Pompey's opening goal against Bolton on Tuesday. Picture: Jason Brown

‘I enjoy playing with him because he’s on my wavelength, you know. He wants to play to feet, link-up, pass and move, run in-behind, and deliver crosses.

‘He’s on my wavelength and I like players who like to play to my feet, little one-twos, and flicks down the corner because that’s my game.’

Since signing from Sunderland in January O’Brien has partnered both George Hirst and Tyler Walker up front.

His presence in the forward line has helped ignite the Leicester City loanee in front of goal, as he netted five goals across March.

After a turbulent end to his time at the Black Cats, the hitman is now loving life among his new south coast team-mates.

He added: ‘Marcus is very easy to play with and it’s been really good to do so.

‘Not just Marcus, it’s the same with the rest of the players as well.