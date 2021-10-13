Former Norwich City and Lincoln City man on march to cult status and form of Portsmouth career

Sean Raggett. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And the Blues defender promised he’d take his movement towards cult status in his stride, as his popularity grows among the Fratton faithful.

Raggett finds himself in the form of his Pompey career, producing outstanding consistency so far this season for Danny Cowley’s team.

The 27-year-old has been the one constant in Cowley’s defence, with the back line hit by injury upheaval so far this term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has proved crucial, with skipper Clark Robertson out after picking up a thigh injury in training in the middle of last month.

Raggett was pleased his form has been well received, but remains the type of level-headed character not to get too hyped by the wave of appreciation for his displays.

He said: ‘It’s obviously nice to have some good support.

‘I don’t really tend to get too carried away, though.

‘It’s the same when you get stick as well - you can’t get too high or too low.

‘I’ll analyse my games and will always know how I’ve played myself.

‘I listen to the people who are close to me, it’s important to do that.

‘You know how you’ve played when you speak to those closest. They are the most honest with me. I’ll always do that.’

It’s been far from plain sailing for Raggett in his two years at PO4, which have returned 103 appearances to date.

There’s been online abuse and some nasty criticism to contend with, but the former Norwich City man is adamant he can block that, focus on improving his game and how Pompey progress.

He added: ‘I’m able to put the other noise to one side now, I think most players are able to do that, with social media. It’s just part and parcel of the game.

‘It’s nice to hear good things, of course, but I know I need to keep getting better, keep improving and pushing on. If we push up the table the whole team will be getting more accolades.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.