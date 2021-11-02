Louis Thompson has been handed his maiden League One start for Pompey in tonight's encounter with Cheltenham. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Following several encouraging substitute outings, Danny Cowley has named the midfielder in his line-up against Cheltenham at Fratton Park tonight.

Previously, the 26-year-old had started only in the Papa John’s Trophy for the Blues, for fixtures against AFC Wimbledon and Sutton United.

Thompson replaces Shaun Williams, who drops to the bench, while Joe Morrell comes in for the injured Ryan Tunnicliffe.

They represent two changes to the Pompey side which defeated Bolton 1-0 on Saturday for only a second win in 14 matches in all competitions.

With Tunnicliffe ruled out of the match-day 18, Gassan Ahadme comes onto the bench after drifting away from the first-team frame in recent months.

Clark Robertson, Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing, Jayden Reid, Tunnicliffe and Liam Vincent are all absent through injury.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Hackett, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Jacobs, Williams, Hirst, Ahadme, Freeman, Azeez.

