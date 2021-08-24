The Gosport Borough full-back, 19, has discovered he needs surgery on the injury he picked up in Boro's opening-day Southern League Premier South win over Poole Town.

Kavanagh, who was released by hometown club Pompey in the summer, had to be stretchered off the field after landing awkwardly on his shoulder in Gosport's league meeting with the Dolphins.

And after assessment, the Waterlooville-based defender has discovered surgeons need to operate on the injury.

Kavanagh's collarbone break dealt him a major blow after impressing Boro boss Gale following his arrival at Privett Park after leaving Fratton Park.

He shone throughout pre-season but then was forced off just an hour into the new season against Poole.

Gale says Gosport are likely to be without Kavanagh for up to 'six to eight weeks' with recovery time needed after his operation.

The Boro boss said: ‘Harry Kavanagh is having an operation on Wednesday so we’ve lost Harry for the next six to eight weeks. He needs an operation so he’s going to have that on Wednesday.’

Gosport defender Harry Kavanagh will undergo surgery this week. Picture: Tom Phillips

Kavanagh was not the only one to head to Gosport after being released by Pompey this summer.

Versatile Harvey Rew has featured in Boro's past two league outings and was singled out for high praise from Gale following his display at left-back in Saturday's win at Weston-super-Mare.

Welshman Rew, 18, who made three EFL Trophy appearances for Pompey, spent time training with Gosport during the summer.

He also had unsuccessful trial stints with Sheffield United, West Ham and Millwall under-23s as he looked to stay in the professional game following his Blues exit.

But Rew decided Boro would provide his best next career step and Gale was delighted with his showing at Weston.

‘Harvey Rew, 18 years old, he might have been at Portsmouth but he’s not played men’s football. He was outstanding (against Weston),’ said Gale.