Former Pompey, Wolves and Walsall keeper Aaron McCarey banned after bringing game into disrepute

The stopper – currently with Irish League Premier Division side Glentoran – will now serve a two-match ban for manhandling Glens team-mate Bobby Burns during a game against Coleraine on October 16.

That’s on top of the three-match suspension he initially served after being charged with violent conduct.

McCarey, who made six appearances for the Blues during the 2015-16 season while on loan from Wolves, was shown a red card for his actions against Burns.

He angrily confront the left-back following a late Coleraine equaliser during the 2-2 draw at The Oval.

The 29-year-old shoved his team-mate in the face, knocking him to the floor, before attempting to drag him off the ground by grabbing Burns’ shirt around the neck.

Glentoran players attempted to intervene.

Meanwhile, in another effort to diffuse the situation which was already getting out of hand, another one of McCarey’s team-mates threw the match ball directly at him, hitting the keeper on the back.

Former Pompey keeper Aaron McCarey.

The former Blues loanee’s latest ban starts on November 8.

Glentoran has the right to appeal the sanction.