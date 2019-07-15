Have your say

Pompey Academy impressed to deliver a pre-season victory at Charlton Athletic.

Gerard Storey netted a superb long-range goal and Seok Jae Lee was on target against the Category Two youth set-up.

Northern Ireland under-17 international Storey, who arrived from Portadown this summer, grabbed the Blues’ opener before half-time.

His 35-yard effort caught the Addicks keeper off guard and flew into the corner.

Lee notched Mark Kelly’s side’s second with a side-footed finish.

Pompey Academy next travel to AFC Portchester on Saturday (3pm).