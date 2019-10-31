Have your say

Former Pompey coach Mikey Harris has joined the under-18 coaching set-up at The FA.

The 35-year-old has parted company with Brighton & Hove Albion to take up the role with the national youth side at St George’s Park.

The former Salisbury manager was joint-under 18 manager at the Amex Stadium – a position he held since leaving the Blues in November 2017.

Harris was the professional development phase lead coach at Fratton Park for three-and-a-half years prior to his switch to Sussex.

A lifelong Pompey fan, he enjoyed three different coaching roles with the Blues academy throughout his early career.

Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May, Alex Bass and a certain Conor Chaplin are among those Harris helped transition into the first-team set-up at Fratton Park.