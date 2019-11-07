Derek Adams has returned to football management – at Morecambe.

The former Plymouth boss was today appointed at the helm of League Two’s bottom club as they strive to avoid dropping out the Football League.

He has been without work since dismissed from Adams Park in April, leaving the club in the League One relegation zone, a perilous position they would fail to recover from.

However, during his time at Plymouth, the 44-year-old oversaw promotion to League Two behind Pompey in May 2017 and, subsequently, seventh place in League One for 2017-18.

Adams endured a strained relationship with former Blues boss Paul Cook, while didn’t endear himself to the Fratton faithful with many of his comments in the press.

Now the Scot has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Morecambe.

Adams will be present at the Shrimps’ FA Cup tie with Blackpool on Saturday, although caretaker duo Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche will continue to take charge on the day.