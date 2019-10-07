Have your say

Former Pompey winger Viv Solomon-Otabor has received a maiden call-up for the Nigeria national team.

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Fratton Park, has replaced Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu in Gernot Rohr’s squad for their forthcoming friendly against Brazil.

The game will be played in Singapore on October 13, with Solomon-Otabor drafted in following impressive displays for new club CSKA Sofia.

He has featured seven times to date for the 31-times Bulgarian national champions.

Last season, the former Birmingham wide man made 10 Pompey appearances and scored once – the third goal in the Blues’ 3-2 win at Walsall.

His Fratton Park spell was interrupted when a calf injury confined him to a period on the treatment table.

But that didn’t stop manager Kenny Jackett considering a permanent swoop for the player, after his return to Birmingham.

Brum offered Solomon-Otabor a new one-year-deal, but he turned it down along with a possible return to the south coast amid links with CSKA Sofia.

The London-born winger later joined the Bulgarian side in July.