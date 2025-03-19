Gavin Whyte’s Pompey exit and subsequent move to the League of Ireland hasn’t helped his chances of an international recall.

That’s according to Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, who could hand a senior debut to one of the winger’s former Fratton Park team-mates this week - Terry Devlin.

The 21-year-old Blues favourite’s impressive showings in the Championship this term have been rewarded with a promotion to the senior set-up at Windsor Park ahead of their friendlies against Switzerland (Friday) and Sweden (Tuesday).

But for Whyte - who left Pompey by mutual consent on the final day of the last summer transfer window - his international exile continues, with his 30th and last cap for his country coming against Finland back in March 2023.

A move back to his native Northern Ireland was designed to kick-start his career, after a frustrating solitary season at Fratton Park.

The 29-year-old linked up Derry City in January, more than three months after departing PO4, joining fellow so-called high-profile signings Liam Boyce, Shane Fergusion and Carl Winchester at the Brandywell.

However, after naming his 25-man side for the forthcoming games, O’Neill admitted players operating at higher levels were above both Whyte and fellow international Boyce in the pecking order.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, O’Neill said: ‘I don’t think it (moving to the League of Ireland) strengthens their case, if I am being honest.

‘I would never say I would never pick a player from the League of Ireland or the Irish League but at this moment in time the players we have here, and the ones we have left out, are playing at a higher level.’

Whyte’s frustrating Pompey career

Whyte won the League One title with Pompey during his one and only season at the club, following his free transfer move from Cardiff.

But his time on the south coast proved underwhelming. Three assists was all the forward could muster during his 29 league outings for Pompey. Meanwhile, his only goal for the Blues came in a 5-2 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.

Whyte’s last game for Pompey came in this season’s League Cup defeat at the hands of Millwall in August, with the former Oxford team-mate of John Mousinho substituted after 64 minutes. He was subsequently left out of the match-day squads for the Championship fixtures against Luton and Middlesbrough, before being allowed to leave for free on August 30 with nearly two years remaining on his contract.

Gavin Whyte celebrates scoring on the international scene for Northern Ireland against Kosovo in 2022. | Getty Images

Since joining Derry ahead of their new 2025 campaign, Whyte has featured in six of the Candystripes’ games to date - although has been an unused substitute in their past two matches.

When asked if he was disappointed in Whyte’s decision to leave behind a career in English football, O’Neill added: ‘It’s difficult because players make decisions for different reasons and reading what he’s said and having spoken to him on occasions, I think Gavin found it difficult in the UK, living away from Northern Ireland and he’s never going to play his best football in that sort of situation.

‘But certainly, Gavin showed us from his time from Oxford to Cardiff what he could do..

“Gavin has the ability and potential to play at a good level and he’s already shown that, but he may be happier playing where he is now.’

