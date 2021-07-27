Former Portsmouth and Exeter keeper Lewis Ward joins Swindon

Former Pompey keeper Lewis Ward has signed for League Two Swindon.

The terms of the deal have not been confirmed but the 24-year-old moves to the Robins on a permanent deal following his Exeter City release at the end of last season.

Ward moved to Fratton Park on loan in January after Alex Bass suffered a broken leg in training.

And despite hoping for game-time after falling down the pecking order at the Grecians, the former Reading youngster didn't make a single appearance for the Blues.

Ward was firmly behind Craig MacGillivray in the pecking order and was confined to just one outing for the reserves in a 1-0 win over Millwall.

His arrival at the County Ground represents the eighth player with Pompey roots to join the Robins in just over two years.

