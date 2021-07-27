Former Pompey keeper Lewis Ward has joined League Two Swindon

The terms of the deal have not been confirmed but the 24-year-old moves to the Robins on a permanent deal following his Exeter City release at the end of last season.

Ward moved to Fratton Park on loan in January after Alex Bass suffered a broken leg in training.

And despite hoping for game-time after falling down the pecking order at the Grecians, the former Reading youngster didn't make a single appearance for the Blues.

Ward was firmly behind Craig MacGillivray in the pecking order and was confined to just one outing for the reserves in a 1-0 win over Millwall.