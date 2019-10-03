Sol Campbell has been interviewed for the vacant Southend managerial job.

The former Pompey skipper is in the frame to take charge at Roots Hall following the departure of Kevin Bond last month.

Sol Campbell. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Campbell, 45, has been out of work since resigning as Macclesfield manager in August after eight months in charge.

The ex-England international, who captained Pompey to FA Cup glory in 2008, successfully steered the Silkmen to League Two safety after taking over when they were rooted to the bottom of the table last November.

Now Campbell could return to management at Southend, where he’d have another big job on his hands.

The Shrimpers have picked up just four points from their opening 10 games and sit 21st in League One.

Roots Hall chairman Ron Martin told the Southend Echo: ‘Sol is a passionate, eloquent individual.

‘One can perhaps understand why Sol succeeded against the odds at Macclesfield.’

Gary Waddock is currently caretaker boss at the Shrimpers and is under consideration to get the job along with Henrik Larsson and Adam Barrett.

Should Campbell be successful, the Southend Echo reports former Fratton favourite Hermann Hreidarsson and ex-Blues striker Andy Cole would be part of his backroom staff.

Southend travel to Pompey on Tuesday, November 5.