Former Pompey captain Sol Campbell will turn Southend’s fortunes around.

That is the verdict of ex-Blues defender and Doncaster boss Darren Moore after his side inflicted a thumping 7-1 defeat on the nine-man Shrimpers on Tuesday.

Campbell, who led Pompey to FA Cup glory in 2008, was named Southend’s boss just an hour before his new side’s damaging loss against Donny and watched on from the stands at Roots Hall.

It represents the second job in management following his departure from Macclesfield in August.

The 45-year-old kept the Silkmen in the Football League last season, having taken charge of a team that were rooted to the foot of League Two following his appointment in November. He then left by mutual consent in August.

Now Campbell faces a similarly difficult task at Southend.

The Shrimpers have won just once in League One all season and sit 22nd in the table – eight points from safety.

And despite watching Doncaster romp to success at Roots Hall in the final fixture before Campbell takes charge, Moore is tipping the ex-England international to steer Southend out of danger.

‘We wish him well going forward and I'm delighted to see him back in the game,’ Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield.

‘He's got a wonderful project and a good challenge here, and one I'm sure he'll grab with both hands.

‘I’m sure he'll turn this place around.

‘From our perspective, it was to stick to the game plan and we did that. We were worthy winners.’

Campbell will have former Fratton favourite Hermann Hreidarsson as his assistant manager at Roots Hall, while ex-Blues striker Andy Cole has been appointed forwards coach.

Southend make the trip to take on Pompey on Tuesday, November 5.