Former Pompey winger Andre Green will be remembered around these parts for his stoppage-time winner at the then Championship leaders in the third round of the FA Cup back in 2019.

Green is currently hitting the heights in Slovakia as his new side Slovan Bratislava sit top of the their domestic first division known as the Fortuna Liga.

The winger joined the 11-time champions in August after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, and has featured 21 times so far this season.

After failing to qualify for the Europa League, Green helped Bratislava finish third in Group F of the Europa Conference League – scoring four goals in six European games.

The former Pompey loanee has contributed to two goals in his previous four league outings which has bolstered the gap at the top to four points, as the leaders continue their domination of Slovakia.

Yesterday marked exactly three years from Green’s Norwich goal, as he became the hero of a moment remembered for BBC Radio Solent Pompey commentator, Andy Moon, and his exultant reaction to the finish.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2018 on loan from Aston Villa, and made 12 outings scoring five goals in all competitions.

After impressing on the south coast, he was recalled by Villa in January where he would help lead them to the Premier League – while also appearing in the play-off final for Dean Smith’s men.

Green left Fratton Park after an impressive start to the 2018-19 campaign from his side, which saw the Blues sit comfortably at the top of League One.

Yet, the Norwich victory started the beginning of the end for Kenny Jackett’s table-topping team, as the recalls of Green, Ben Thompson and David Wheeler signalled a sharp downturn in the season.

Many Blues fans still believe the void left by the January departures was the reason for Pompey’s failure after Jackett didn’t land new faces to make an immediate impact.

Since his departure, the winger has struggled to find a suitable home with moves to Preston, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday before his summer switch to Europe.

The young winger left the Owls after just six months at Hillsborough, making just 15 appearances.

But following his move, Green has found a new lease of life on the continent in a place he can finally call home as he tries to rejuvenate what looked to be a promising career.

