Ashley Brown is seeking re-election to the board of the Pompey Supporters’ Trust.

The ex-Pompey board member stepped down from a second spell as Trust chairman in September 2017.

The 50-year-old has, however, remained on the Trust board and, following a three-year term, is standing for election once again.

Since October 2016, Brown has served as the chief executive of Supporters Direct, later re-branded the Football Supporters’ Association.

Yet he has remained a Fratton Park season-ticket holder and is now among three candidates vying for two places on the club board.

Those joining him in the running are David Marples and Phil Sandys.

Sandys is also seeking another term, having won election alongside Brown in September 2016.

According to their candidate statements, both Brown and Sandys wish to become one of the Trust’s three representatives on the Heritage & Advisory Board.

Since created in September 2017 following the Tornante takeover, chairman Simon Colebrook, Clare Martin and Pam Wilkins have occupied that role.

All the candidates’ statements are listed on the Trust website.

Trust members can vote for two of the three candidates standing via email or post until Monday, July 8 at 6pm.

Members are asked to ensure the trust membership secretary possesses the correct contact details and their subscription is up to date by emailing info@pompeytrust.com

The board election results will be declared at the Trust’s 10th AGM, taking place on Thursday, September 26 at Fratton Park.