And hosting the Fratton Park night will be the incomparable Fred Dinenage.

After the annual event was scrapped for successive years following the coronavirus outbreak, it returns on Sunday, May 1.

Danny Cowley and his Pompey squad will be present, mingling with supporters, while up to two players will be seated at each table.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally, the Victory Lounge occasion reflects on the end of the campaign, while handing out awards to recipients from Pompey.

Among the accolades up for grabs are 2020-21 Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Academy Player of the Season, Pompey Women Player of the Season and Community Contributor of the Year.

In addition, representatives from each supporter group will be in attendance to present their Player of the Season awards.

While there will also be the unveiling of the Fan of the Season, as chosen by the Fratton faithful.

Tony Adams is pictured alongside Barry Harris at Fratton Park in March 2020. Picture: Joe Pepler

Topping the night off will be Adams, who was assistant manager to Harry Redknapp for the 2008 FA Cup final triumph.

He later managed the club for three-and-a-half months, before departing Fratton Park in February 2009.

Adams is, of course, an Arsenal legend, winning 10 major honours, while represented England at four tournaments, totalling 66 caps and scoring six times.

Meanwhile, Dinenage is instantly recognisable for his television work, retiring from ITV Meridian in December after almost six decades.

He is also a keen Pompey supporter, spending time on the Blues’ board before his departure in the mid-2000s.

The End of Season 2021-22 Awards Dinner takes place on Sunday, May 1 in the Victory Lounge.

Starting at 6.30pm, it includes a four-course meal, a welcome drink, while a raffle and auction will also be held in addition to the awards ceremony.