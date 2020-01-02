Former Pompey manager Richie Barker is mourning the death of his brother, Chris.

The defender who made over 500 Football League appearances for a host of clubs including Cardiff and Southend was found dead at his home in Cardiff on New Year’s Day.

South Wales Police confirmed the sudden death of a 39-year-old man and added it was not being treated as suspicious with the coroner informed.

Football has united in paying tribute to the man who helped Cardiff to promotion from the third tier in 2003.

And the likes of former Blues defender Adam Webster has been among those to do so, with the Brighton man a team-mate of Barker’s during his 2013-14 season loan spell at Aldershot.

Webster tweeted: ‘RIP Chris Barker. A former team mate of mine and someone who helped me grow up on and off the pitch @OfficialShots thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP barks.’

Former Pompey defender, Greg Halford, added: ‘Horrible news today. Finding out Chris Barker has died. He was a massive character and such a nice bloke. Taken way to early. Thoughts are with his family. #RIPChrisBarker’

Richie Barker spent four months in charge of Pompey from December 2013.