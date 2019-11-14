Have your say

Former Pompey boss Steve Cotterill has held talks with Hearts over their vacant manager’s job.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who claim the out-of-work 55-year-old is under consideration to replace Craig Levein following his Tynecastle departure at the end of last month.

Cotterill is reported to have held talks with owner Ann Budge in Edinburgh after applying for the position.

The former Cheltenham and Bristol City boss, who managed Pompey from August 2010 until his departure to Nottingham Forest in October 2011, is currently the second favourite for the Hearts job.

He’s priced at 11/4 with Sky Bet to replace Levein – behind favourite Austin MacPhee, who is at 6/4.

Neil Warnock – often linked with a move to Fratton Park through the years – is priced at 4/1 following his recent departure from Cardiff.

Pompey finished 16th in the Championship during Cotterill’s first season in charge.

He departed in October the next season, after the Blues accepted an approach from Forest.

At the time, Pompey were 19th in the table – a point and two places above the City Ground outfit.

Cotterill as been out of work since March 2018, following his sacking Birmingham City manager.