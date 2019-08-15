Former Portsmouth captain Sol Campbell leaves Macclesfield Town after eight months

SOL Campbell has left Macclesfield Town after just eight months in charge.

The former Portsmouth captain, who led the team to victory in the 2008 FA Cup, has left his role as manager of the League Two side with mutual consent, it has been announced.

Campbell successfully steered the Silkmen to safety in League Two at the end of the 2018/19 season.

However Macclesfield Town announced today that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Sol Campbell.

In a statement he said: ‘Macclesfield Town provided me with a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for.

‘I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success.’

While the club added: ‘This has been conducted in the most amicable of ways and there has been total transparency between the club and Sol regarding the challenges which face lower league clubs such as Macclesfield Town.

‘We have a very competitive squad in place, as demonstrated by our opening games of the new season and this certainly bodes well for the future.

‘Sol's passion, drive and football knowledge will always be remembered at the Moss Rose with fondness and he has issued the following statement in light of the above.’