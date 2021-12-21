For the ex-Football Association man has been appointed as the first CEO of Tennis Data Innovations, affiliated with the ATP Tour.

The TDI group were formed late last year to oversee the aggregated rights to the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour match data, coupled with media streaming rights to satisfy the digital audience.

Now, following almost a decade at Sportradar, Lampitt has been recruited, starting work on January 1.

Pompey supporters will remember him from his 21-month Fratton Park reign as Peter Storrie’s successor as chief executive.

Appointed in June 2010 ahead of the Blues coming out of administration, he quit as the FA’s head of financial regulation to take up a first club role.

Lampitt joined forces with newly-appointed first-team manager Steve Cotterill to oversee Pompey following relegation after seven seasons in the Premier League.

However, Lampitt would be dismissed in February 2012, just five days after the club entered a second administration in two years.

Former Pompey chief executive David Lampitt (left) spent 21 months at Fratton Park before leaving in February 2012. Picture: Joe Pepler

Administrator Trevor Birch, working for PKF, made a significant number of redundancies at the time, with Lampitt the most high profile, following the collapse of owners Convers Sports Initiatives.

He later became chief executive of Supporters Direct, before taken on as a board director of Sportradar in August 2012.

It would begin an affiliation with the global leader in sports data which would see Lampitt rise to the position of managing director of sports content and partnerships.

Lampitt’s appointment at TDI marks the company’s first senior executive recruit since its formation.

His duties are described as ‘overseeing the central management, product innovation, and exploitation of tennis data in a variety of downstream markets, including betting and performance analytics’.

In a TDI statement, Lampitt was quoted as saying: ‘As a lifelong tennis fan, I’m delighted to be joining TDI at such an exciting juncture, as tennis looks to transform the way its data and content is leveraged across the modern game.

‘I’m looking forward to building out the team at TDI and supporting the ATP and ATP Media’s joint mission to deliver the best experiences to tennis fans around the world.’

Mark Webster, ATP Media CEO and TDI board member added: ‘This is an important new venture with huge potential upside, and we needed someone with deep understanding of the space to lead the team.

‘We’re delighted to have attracted someone of David’s skill and experience to come on board as CEO.’

