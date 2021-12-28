The former Pompey winger has been appointed Jamaica’s new head coach, stepping up from a position as assistant to former Hull man Theodore Whitmore after his exit.

Hall was part of the Reggae Boyz side who reached the 1998 World Cup finals in France alongside the likes of Fitzroy Simpson, Deon Burton and Darryl Powell.

Now the former Coventry City, West Brom and Sheffield United is tasked with improving Jamaica’s fortunes and earning them a place in the Qatar finals which start next November.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To do so, Hall will have to revitalise Jamaica with the Caribbean island currently sixth in the Concacaf group. Three teams will qualify automatically, with the fourth going into a play-off.

Jamaica will have to bridge a seven-point to be in with a chance of success, but Hall sees no reason they can’t do that.

The QPR coach told the Championship club’s official site: ‘It’s a huge honour and I have to say a massive thank you to QPR who have been fantastic in the way they have supported me.

‘I can bring international experience back with me so it is a win-win – for the club (QPR) and for me.

QPR coach and former Pompey winger Paul Hall has been named Jamaica's new head coach. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

‘It also helps to develop and strengthen the links between QPR and the Caribbean, where there are a lot of very good footballers. In that respect, this creates another recruitment strand for us which can only be a good thing.

‘We are halfway through (qualifying) and have played a lot of our games away from home, and our results have reflected that.

‘Now we have a run of four home games in the next six matches so it’s down to us, we have to make the most of that. It’s still all to play for.’

Paul Hall in Jamaica colours.

Despite facing the challenge of reversing Jamaica’s fortunes Hall will continue in his role as QPR’s B team boss, after previously overseeing their under-23 side.

The 49-year-old sees no reason why he can’t operate effectively in the two positions.

He added: ‘In terms of time demands, they will be similar to how they were in my previous role with the national team but obviously there is a lot more responsibility now.

‘In some ways, the demands are similar to that of a player going on international duty, and I feel like I am representing QPR as much as myself when I join up with Jamaica.

‘When I am away with Jamaica, it gives other coaches at the club the opportunity to step up and take on extra responsibility.

‘One of the things that really strikes me at QPR is it isn’t just about developing players or coaches, this club has a big focus on developing people – and that attitude comes right from the very top.

‘My commitment to QPR hasn’t changed – this is the most enjoyable time of my coaching career, without a doubt.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind