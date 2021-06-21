The Ex-Blues winger will join former Hull City and Tranmere defender Theodore Whitmore, who is manager of the Reggae Boyz, as he takes up the position.

Hall, of course, has a long association with the Jamaican national team after memorably linking up with a number of players who had Pompey links at the 1998 World Cup in France.

And now the 48-year-old, who made 217 appearances and scored 42 goals at Fratton Park, will split his duties as QPR’s senior professional phase coach with his new position.

Hall told the Championship side’s official site: ‘I am honoured and privileged to have been asked to be the assistant coach of the Jamaica national senior team.

‘This will be on a part-time basis so I will continue to work with QPR and develop players, which I am passionate about.

‘I would like to thank the QPR owners, the board as well as Lee (Hoos), Les (Ferdinand), and Chris (Ramsey) for supporting me on this fantastic journey.’

Hall helped his country qualify for the finals in France along with Fitzroy Simpson and Deon Burton, before the Portsmouth-born Darryl Powell joined the trio for the finals.

Robbie Earle, Frank Sinclair and Marcus Gayle were other English-based players involved as Rene Simoes side went on to lose to Robert Prosineck’s Croatia and Gabriel Batistuta’s Argentina, before defeating Japan in the finals.

His Jamaica career spanned six years from 1997 until 2003, with the former Coventry man picking up 48 caps and scoring 14 goals.

Jamaica FA president, Michael Ricketts, believes Hall’s presence will help the progress of the Jamaican national side.

He said: ‘Yes, he has signed a contract and it is with immediate effect.

‘He will add quality to the coaching staff, especially since we have so many English-based players in the squad. We hope that we will get some positive results. Already, he seems to have a synergy with coach Whitmore.’

