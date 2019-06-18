Former Portsmouth defender Adam Webster linked with Premier League move

Have your say

Former Pompey defender Adam Webster is reportedly the subject of a tug-of-war between four Premier League clubs.

The 24-year-old was crowned player of the season during his maiden Bristol City campaign.

And the Sunday Mirror have reported that impressive form has alerted Newcastle, Watford, Southampton and Burnley.

Pompey received a substantial windfall when Webster switched to City from Ipswich in a £3.5m deal in June 2018, the move activating a 20-per-cent sell-on clause.

Now, 12 months on, it is claimed the centre-half is being eyed by a host of Premier League clubs.

Robins boss Lee Johnson has already sold fellow defender Lloyd Kelly to Bournemouth this summer, for a reported £13m.

The Championship club will be expecting to exceed that figure should Webster also move into the top flight.

Webster left Pompey in June 2016 for Ipswich, a part-exchange deal involving the Blues receiving £750,000 and Matt Clarke.

The youngster from West Wittering made 81 appearances and scored five times after emerging through the Fratton Park ranks.

Ironically, Clarke is also expected to be on the move this summer, with protracted interest from Brighton.