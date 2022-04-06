Le Tissier came under fire yesterday, as he quote-tweeted a post from @UnityNewsNet, which suggested the ‘mainstream media’ were falsely reporting Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.

The former England international appeared to endorse the tweet which claimed coverage in eastern Europe was following that of ‘weapons of mass destruction’, ‘COVID-19’ and ‘The Hunter Biden laptop'.

Since his response viral, his name has consistently trended on social media – with football fans and the general public condemning the 53-year-old.

This included the man who made almost 100 appearance in royal blue from 1989 to 1993.

In response to Le Tissier’s original tweet, Maguire replied with a renowned picture from a Masters Soccer clash, which he and the man from Guernsey were both involved in.

Captioned with ‘PUP PPU’ - the image can see a disgruntled Le Tissier on the floor, with the former Blues hard man looking menacingly at him from above.

Gavin Maguire hangs over Matt Le Tissier with his fist cocked in a Masters football match.

The former Soccer Saturday pundit’s latest online activity has followed a large number of questionable posts regarding COVID-19 conspiracies.

One of which referenced Holocaust victim Anne Frank, who was being used to launch a campaign against mask mandates during the height of the pandemic

He apologised on that occasion and swiftly deleted the image, but his actions this week have now come at a price.

He’s officially stepped down as an ambassador for the club where he made 543 appearances and became a one-club hero – which ends a three year tenure in the position.

Matt Le Tissier has stepped down from his role as Southampton ambassador following public condemnation of a series of controversial tweets. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Le Tissier posted this morning: ‘To all fans of SFC. I have decided to step aside from my role as ambassador. My views are my own and always have been, and it’s important to take this step today to avoid any confusion.

‘This does not affect my relationship with and love for my club, and I will always remain a fan and supporter of everything Saints.

‘I can, however, see that due to recent events it’s important to separate the work I believe in from my relationship with the club I have supported and played for most of my life.

‘I will see you all at St Mary’s and will always do anything I can to help the club.’

