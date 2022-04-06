Former Portsmouth defender aims dig at Southampton hero Matt Le Tissier following controversial Ukraine conspiracy tweets
Former Pompey defender Gavin Maguire has aimed a jibe at Matt Le Tissier following the ex-Southampton man’s Twitter controversy.
Le Tissier came under fire yesterday, as he quote-tweeted a post from @UnityNewsNet, which suggested the ‘mainstream media’ were falsely reporting Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.
The former England international appeared to endorse the tweet which claimed coverage in eastern Europe was following that of ‘weapons of mass destruction’, ‘COVID-19’ and ‘The Hunter Biden laptop'.
Since his response viral, his name has consistently trended on social media – with football fans and the general public condemning the 53-year-old.
This included the man who made almost 100 appearance in royal blue from 1989 to 1993.
In response to Le Tissier’s original tweet, Maguire replied with a renowned picture from a Masters Soccer clash, which he and the man from Guernsey were both involved in.
Captioned with ‘PUP PPU’ - the image can see a disgruntled Le Tissier on the floor, with the former Blues hard man looking menacingly at him from above.
SEE ALSO: ‘I just needed to get out’ - Portsmouth striker Aiden O'Brien lifts lid on ‘abysmal’ Sunderland spell and explains how ex-Lincoln and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley has revitalised his career
The former Soccer Saturday pundit’s latest online activity has followed a large number of questionable posts regarding COVID-19 conspiracies.
One of which referenced Holocaust victim Anne Frank, who was being used to launch a campaign against mask mandates during the height of the pandemic
He apologised on that occasion and swiftly deleted the image, but his actions this week have now come at a price.
He’s officially stepped down as an ambassador for the club where he made 543 appearances and became a one-club hero – which ends a three year tenure in the position.
Le Tissier posted this morning: ‘To all fans of SFC. I have decided to step aside from my role as ambassador. My views are my own and always have been, and it’s important to take this step today to avoid any confusion.
‘This does not affect my relationship with and love for my club, and I will always remain a fan and supporter of everything Saints.
‘I can, however, see that due to recent events it’s important to separate the work I believe in from my relationship with the club I have supported and played for most of my life.
‘I will see you all at St Mary’s and will always do anything I can to help the club.’
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.