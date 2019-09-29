Doncaster manager Darren Moore was full of praise for Coventry following the 1-1 League One draw between the sides yesterday.

The former Pompey defender, 45, felt Mark Robins' side were the best opposition they've come up against in the division so far this season.

Dean Whiteman's strike four minutes before the break looked to have put Rovers on the way to victory on the road.

Yet, Amadou Bakayoko netted a minute from time to ensure the spoils were shared.

Doncaster, who Pompey make the trip to in their next league outing, have already faced leaders Ipswich and much-fancied Peterborough this season.

But Rovers manager Moore felt Coventry were the best team they've faced in the league this season.

He told the Doncaster Free Press: 'I thought it was a good game.

'It was two real good teams. I'd say up to date they have probably been the best team we've played.

'They're a good team and we knew our position coming here would be difficult.

'But we've done our work in the week to try to combat their attacking threat while knowing we'd get our own chances to score the goal.

'We got an important goal and got our noses in front. I just felt that if we got the second goal then we'd have taken the game away from them

'Credit to Coventry, they kept going and they got their rewards a minute from normal time.'

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has defended his side's start to the season following their 2-1 League One triumph over MK Dons at the Stadium of Light.

Max Power and Luke O'Nien netted in the space of four first half minutes to put the Black Cats on the way to victory.

George Williams reduced the deficit ten minutes after the restart but Sunderland held on for all three points.

That took them up to fifth in the table and completed a week in which also saw them dump Premier League Sheffield United out of the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane.

But the Black Cats boss has faced criticism from supporters for his side’s start to the season.

Many tipped them for the title in the summer, but they find themselves five points off leaders Ipswich after ten games.

Yet Scot Ross highlighted the fact his team have lost just once all season - and has been pleased with their start.

He told the club website: 'We are 13 games into the season and only suffered one defeat.

'We are striving to get better and improve – it has been a positive week for us. The strength of character the players have shown has been pleasing.

'I am delighted they’ve had their rewards and the backing they’ve received from it.'

Other results: Bristol Rovers 1-0 Rotherham, Ipswich 4-1 Tranmere, Oxford 3-0 Gillingham, Peterborough 3-2 AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale 0-3 Wycombe, Shrewsbury 0-3 Fleetwood, Southend 0-1 Accrington.