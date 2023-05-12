News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Former Portsmouth defender and ex-Blues-linked men released as Derby, Plymouth, Cheltenham & Co reveal retained lists: in pictures

It’s that time of the year once again when clubs across League One announce their retained/released lists.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th May 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:30 BST

Pompey themselves have 13 players out of contract heading into the summer, with John Mosuinho set to decide who he wants to keep.

Already, seven of the Blues’ rivals have announced who they’ll be letting go - just days after the regular season came to a close.

We’ll be updating this list over the next few weeks as clubs begin to reveal who they’ll be letting go ahead of the summer window.

The latest clubs to announce their retained lists in League One.

1. League One retained lists

The latest clubs to announce their retained lists in League One. Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales
Released: Charlie Raglan, Charlie Brown, Shaun MacDonald, Callum Ebanks, Dylan Barkers, Zac Guinan, Christian Norton. Contract offered: Liam Sercombe; Max Harris; Ryan Jackson; Ryan Broom; Adulai Sambu. Returning loans: Luke Southwood (Reading), Caleb Taylor (West Brom) Elkan Baggott (Ipswich), Taylor Perry (Wolves), Glen Rea (Luton).

2. Cheltenham

Released: Charlie Raglan, Charlie Brown, Shaun MacDonald, Callum Ebanks, Dylan Barkers, Zac Guinan, Christian Norton. Contract offered: Liam Sercombe; Max Harris; Ryan Jackson; Ryan Broom; Adulai Sambu. Returning loans: Luke Southwood (Reading), Caleb Taylor (West Brom) Elkan Baggott (Ipswich), Taylor Perry (Wolves), Glen Rea (Luton). Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Released: James Chester, Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies. Contract offered: David McGoldrick, Scott Loach. Returning loans: Haydon Roberts (Brighton), Harvey White (Spurs), Lewis Dobbin (Everton), Tony Springett (Norwich), Luke McGee (Forest Green).

3. Derby

Released: James Chester, Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies. Contract offered: David McGoldrick, Scott Loach. Returning loans: Haydon Roberts (Brighton), Harvey White (Spurs), Lewis Dobbin (Everton), Tony Springett (Norwich), Luke McGee (Forest Green). Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Released: Joe Walsh, Max Sanders, Regan Poole. Contract offered: Sean Roughan, Hayden Cann. Returning loans: Carl Rushworth (Brighton), Harry Boyes (Sheffield United), Luke Plange (Crystal Palace), Matty Virtue (Blackpool), Mide Shodipo (QPR), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Stoke).

4. Lincoln

Released: Joe Walsh, Max Sanders, Regan Poole. Contract offered: Sean Roughan, Hayden Cann. Returning loans: Carl Rushworth (Brighton), Harry Boyes (Sheffield United), Luke Plange (Crystal Palace), Matty Virtue (Blackpool), Mide Shodipo (QPR), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Stoke). Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthDerbyPlymouthLeague OnePompeyBlues