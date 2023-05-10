Former Portsmouth defender and ex-Blues-linked striker released as Derby, Plymouth, Oxford United & Co reveal retained lists: in pictures
It’s that time of the year once again when clubs across League One announce their retained/released lists.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th May 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 20:47 BST
Pompey themselves have 13 players out of contract heading into the summer, with John Mosuinho set to decide who he wants to keep.
Already, seven of the Blues’ rivals have announced who they’ll be letting go - just days after the regular season came to a close.
We’ll be updating this list over the next few weeks as clubs begin to reveal who they’ll be letting go ahead of the summer window.
