News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Former Portsmouth defender and ex-Blues-linked striker released as Derby, Plymouth, Oxford United & Co reveal retained lists: in pictures

It’s that time of the year once again when clubs across League One announce their retained/released lists.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th May 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 20:47 BST

Pompey themselves have 13 players out of contract heading into the summer, with John Mosuinho set to decide who he wants to keep.

Already, seven of the Blues’ rivals have announced who they’ll be letting go - just days after the regular season came to a close.

We’ll be updating this list over the next few weeks as clubs begin to reveal who they’ll be letting go ahead of the summer window.

The clubs who have so far released their retained lists.

1. League One retained lists

The clubs who have so far released their retained lists. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Released: James Chester, Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies. Contract offered: David McGoldrick, Scott Loach. Returning loans: Haydon Roberts (Brighton), Harvey White (Spurs), Lewis Dobbin (Everton), Tony Springett (Norwich), Luke McGee (Forest Green).

2. Derby

Released: James Chester, Richard Stearman, Curtis Davies. Contract offered: David McGoldrick, Scott Loach. Returning loans: Haydon Roberts (Brighton), Harvey White (Spurs), Lewis Dobbin (Everton), Tony Springett (Norwich), Luke McGee (Forest Green). Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Released: Joe Walsh, Max Sanders, Regan Poole. Contract offered: Sean Roughan, Hayden Cann. Returning loans: Carl Rushworth (Brighton), Harry Boyes (Sheffield United), Luke Plange (Crystal Palace), Matty Virtue (Blackpool), Mide Shodipo (QPR), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Stoke).

3. Lincoln

Released: Joe Walsh, Max Sanders, Regan Poole. Contract offered: Sean Roughan, Hayden Cann. Returning loans: Carl Rushworth (Brighton), Harry Boyes (Sheffield United), Luke Plange (Crystal Palace), Matty Virtue (Blackpool), Mide Shodipo (QPR), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Stoke). Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Released: Dan Batty, Alex Cairns, Darnell Johnson. Contract offered: Harrison Holgate. Option: Drew Baker. Returning loanees: Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton), Corrie Ndaba (Ipswich), Lewis Warrington (Everton).

4. Fleetwood

Released: Dan Batty, Alex Cairns, Darnell Johnson. Contract offered: Harrison Holgate. Option: Drew Baker. Returning loanees: Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton), Corrie Ndaba (Ipswich), Lewis Warrington (Everton). Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthPlymouthLeague OnePompeyBlues